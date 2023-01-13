Cloudy and wet to clearing and cold

A wet start to the day as a cold front moves offshore. Scattered showers with areas of light rain, mist and drizzle through around sunrise. Becoming partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures falling after the lunch hour. The cold will feel colder as the wind continues to blow overnight. The wind will help limit frost formation, but will bring a pinch through most of the day Saturday.
Friday: Clearing, chilly and windy. Rain will depart our area in the predawn hours to around sunrise. An early cold front passage means our high temperatures will occur early, around noon with upper 50s to low 60s. Wind NW 15-20. Clearing, cold and windy overnight.
Saturday: Freezing to near freezing temperatures will feel like the 20s due to the wind. Becoming sunny and breezy. Windchill temperature will be felt through most of the day aside from a few hours will spend in the 50s. Afternoon highs in the low 50s. Less wind overnight with frost, freeze likely.
Looking ahead: Windy and cold Saturday, most of the day and evening will have a bitter wind-chill. Frost and Freezing conditions expected this weekend.
7am 60
8am 59
9am 60
10am 61
11am 63
12pm 62
3pm 60
5pm 55
8pm 45
10pm 43
11pm 42
Sunrise: 7:24 am
Sunset: 5:47 pm