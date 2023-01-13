Cloudy and wet to clearing and cold

A wet start to the day as a cold front moves offshore. Scattered showers with areas of light rain, mist and drizzle through around sunrise. Becoming partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures falling after the lunch hour. The cold will feel colder as the wind continues to blow overnight. The wind will help limit frost formation, but will bring a pinch through most of the day Saturday.

Friday: Clearing, chilly and windy. Rain will depart our area in the predawn hours to around sunrise. An early cold front passage means our high temperatures will occur early, around noon with upper 50s to low 60s. Wind NW 15-20. Clearing, cold and windy overnight.

Saturday: Freezing to near freezing temperatures will feel like the 20s due to the wind. Becoming sunny and breezy. Windchill temperature will be felt through most of the day aside from a few hours will spend in the 50s. Afternoon highs in the low 50s. Less wind overnight with frost, freeze likely.

Looking ahead: Windy and cold Saturday, most of the day and evening will have a bitter wind-chill. Frost and Freezing conditions expected this weekend.

7am 60

8am 59

9am 60

10am 61

11am 63

12pm 62

3pm 60

5pm 55

8pm 45

10pm 43

11pm 42

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 5:47 pm