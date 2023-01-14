Windchill through the day, Layers, warm, cozy layers

Chilly temperatures with gusty wind under sunny skies today. After a cold windy day, a Freeze Watch will become a Warning for Sunday. Light wind and cold temperatures will lead to widespread frost.
Saturday: Windchill values in the 20s this morning and the breezy conditions will continue the chill through the day. Sunny and breezy with windchill temperatures through most of the day aside from a few hours will spend in the low 50s. Less wind overnight with a Freeze Watch becoming a Warning through 9 a.m. with widespread frost.
Sunday: Freeze Warning through 9 a.m., widespread frost. Wake up temperatures under clear skies with 20s across inland southeast Georgia, 20s to low 30s across northeast Florida, low 30s along the beaches. Wind N 5-10 mph
Looking ahead: Cold temperatures start the week with near seasonal afternoon temperatures. Warmer workweek temperatures.
7am 37
8am 38
9am 39
10am 42
11am 45
12pm 47
3pm 51
5pm 49
8pm 39
10pm 37
11pm 36
Sunrise: 7:24 am
Sunset: 5:47 pm