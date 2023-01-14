Windchill through the day, Layers, warm, cozy layers

Chilly temperatures with gusty wind under sunny skies today. After a cold windy day, a Freeze Watch will become a Warning for Sunday. Light wind and cold temperatures will lead to widespread frost.

Saturday: Windchill values in the 20s this morning and the breezy conditions will continue the chill through the day. Sunny and breezy with windchill temperatures through most of the day aside from a few hours will spend in the low 50s. Less wind overnight with a Freeze Watch becoming a Warning through 9 a.m. with widespread frost.

Sunday: Freeze Warning through 9 a.m., widespread frost. Wake up temperatures under clear skies with 20s across inland southeast Georgia, 20s to low 30s across northeast Florida, low 30s along the beaches. Wind N 5-10 mph

Looking ahead: Cold temperatures start the week with near seasonal afternoon temperatures. Warmer workweek temperatures.

7am 37

8am 38

9am 39

10am 42

11am 45

12pm 47

3pm 51

5pm 49

8pm 39

10pm 37

11pm 36

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 5:47 pm