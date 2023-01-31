Warm evening with fog developing

After another very warm day, more warmth is ahead heading into the evening hours. Expect a few clouds with temps only falling into the upper 60s. A few showers will be possible in SE Georgia but most will be dry.

Fog will again be an issue overnight, with dense fog likely in some spots. Morning lows will only be in the low 60s.

The warm spell continues heading into Wednesday. The fog will again be slow to fade away, with sunshine by midday. A few showers will also be possible late, with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will feature more clouds with the warmth continuing. Dry conditions are expected, with showers very late. Highs for Thursday will again be in the low 80s.

A cold front moves in for Friday, bringing showers to the morning hours. Clouds will be prevalent, with temps in the low 70s.

The weekend does look a bit unsettled, with plenty of clouds and rain chances both days. The highest rain chance looks to be on Sunday, with highs back down in the 60s.