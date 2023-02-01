More warmth is likely ahead for February

File photo of the Jacksonville skyline. More warmth is likely for February across the entire area. (File Photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It has been a very warm start to 2023, and that warmth is likely to continue heading into February.

January has already featured warm temps.

The all-time January record high in Jacksonville was set last month, with a high of 87 set on January 30.

The second all-time January record high was set the very next day on January 31, with a record high of 86.

All-time January Record Highs

January all-time record highs were also set at Jacksonville Executive and Craig Airport and St. Simons Island.

The Jacksonville International Airport has featured a stunning 23 days above average, with six days having temps above 80 degrees.

Why so warm?

A large part of the warmth across the region has been enormous ridges of high pressure in the Atlantic.

These ridges help weaken cold fronts as they approach the area and also allow warmth to build over the course of several days.

A second factor is the persistent La Nina conditions.

The La Nina pattern changes jet stream currents, which in turn keeps storm systems and cold air well away from Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

More warmth ahead

This weather pattern does not look like it will end anytime soon, which will likely result in a warm February.

While a brief cool spell is quite likely this weekend, that will likely be short-lived.

The updated 6-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center keeps the entire region with well above-average temperatures.

6-10 day temperature outlook

The above-average temperatures are likely as well in the 8-14 outlook.

In fact, when looking at all 28 days of February, it is expected most of the eastern US will see above-average temperatures.

February temperature outlook

Average highs in Jacksonville in February run from the upper 60s early in the month to the low 70s by late February.

What about rain?

The warmth has also resulted in minimal rainfall.

The Jacksonville airport only received 2.18″ of rain, a deficit of 1.10″.

There are some indications a more active weather pattern may take shape in the early part of the month.

Above-average rainfall is expected in the area through mid-February.

6-10 day precipitation outlook

However, below-average rainfall is likely for the back end of the month.

The entire monthly outlook is below-average to slightly below-average rainfall for the month.

The average monthly rainfall for February in Jacksonville is 2.86″.

If you’re a warm weather lover, February will likely keep the warm conditions going. Some rainfall is likely, but a wet month is looking unlikely,