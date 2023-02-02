Dense fog through 9 a.m., then warmer

Mainly dry and warm today after a foggy start. A soggy start to Friday with rounds of much needed rain expected. Windshield wipers on for your Friday morning commute.

Thursday: Dense Fog through 9 a.m. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s with dense fog. Afternoon highs in the 70s across SE GA, 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Clouds build overnight with showers, rain arriving overnight. Wind, S/W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Wet roads and windshield wipers. Rain arrives overnight moving into northeast Florida around sunrise. Morning lows in the low 50s for SE GA, mid to upper 50s for NE FL. Scattered showers with storms will fade after the 5 o’clock ride near and along I-10 then around sunset for our southern counties. Much cooler with highs in the 50s across SE GA, upper 50s to 60s for NE FL. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 7.9 - Juniper...

Looking ahead: A wet start to Friday with much cooler temperatures. Rain fades late Friday followed by a breezy and cool Saturday. Coastal showers possible under the onshore flow. Warmer with less wind, although cloudy, Sunday.

7am 59

8am 61

9am 65

10am 68

11am 74

12pm 76

3pm 80

5pm 78

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 6:03 pm