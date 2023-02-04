Saturday evening brings light rain and low 40s

Light coastal rain is possible into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Saturday evening ends with partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low 50s by midnight and an increase in winds around 10 mph.

Sunday morning there will be early morning light rain along the coast, with cloudy skies and temperatures beginning in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will peak into the low 70s, partly cloudy skies and light winds. Sunday rain chances in the afternoon are near 40 percent, with more rain along the coast and less rain for inland counties.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect from:

Savannah, Georgia to Altamaha Sound until February 6th, 12 AM.

Fernandina Beach to Saint Augustine until February 4th, 10 PM.