Sunday evening ends partly cloudy low 50s, upper 40s

Sunday evening ends with partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures:
Southeast Georgia: Upper 40s
Northeast Florida: Low 50s
Monday morning begins with clear to partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures:
Southeast Georgia: Upper 40s
Northeast Florida: Low 50s
Monday Afternoon temperatures will peak into the low to mid 70s for both regions.
There is a low chance for rain offshore.
A small craft advisory remains in effect for our coast until Monday, February 6th at 4 AM.
A moderate to high rip current risk is also in effect until Monday.