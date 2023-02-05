Sunday evening ends partly cloudy low 50s, upper 40s

Sunday evening ends with partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures:

Southeast Georgia: Upper 40s

Northeast Florida: Low 50s

Monday morning begins with clear to partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures:

Southeast Georgia: Upper 40s

Northeast Florida: Low 50s

Monday Afternoon temperatures will peak into the low to mid 70s for both regions.

There is a low chance for rain offshore.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for our coast until Monday, February 6th at 4 AM.

A moderate to high rip current risk is also in effect until Monday.