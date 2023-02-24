Record highs yesterday, more to come today, this weekend

A foggy start to your Friday with some locally dense patches mainly south of I-10. Becoming partly cloudy and warm. Record high temperatures yesterday with near record highs today! Warm weather continues this weekend. Speaking of the weekend. Do you know what goes good with weekends and warm weather? https://www.news4jax.com/weather/2023/02/23/summertime-weather-looks-to-continue-for-riverside-craft-beer-festival/

Friday: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog with cloudy skies early and wake up temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy, not as breezy. Highs in the 80s inland and 80s along our sandy shores. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Record: 88/1962.

Saturday: Hazy with areas of patchy to dense fog. A warm start with morning lows in the 60s. Partly cloudy with near record highs with afternoon temperatures in the 80s with upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and cool overnight with areas of patchy to dense fog.

Pollen count: 9.4 - Juniper, Oak, Grass...

Looking ahead: Near record to possible record breaking afternoon highs expected this weekend

7am 64

8am 66

9am 71

10am 75

11am 78

12pm 83

3pm 87

5pm 84

8pm 71

10pm 69

11pm 68

Sunrise: 6:58 am

Sunset: 6:22 pm