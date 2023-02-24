Record highs yesterday, more to come today, this weekend

A foggy start to your Friday with some locally dense patches mainly south of I-10. Becoming partly cloudy and warm. Record high temperatures yesterday with near record highs today! Warm weather continues this weekend. Speaking of the weekend. Do you know what goes good with weekends and warm weather? https://www.news4jax.com/weather/2023/02/23/summertime-weather-looks-to-continue-for-riverside-craft-beer-festival/
Friday: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog with cloudy skies early and wake up temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy, not as breezy. Highs in the 80s inland and 80s along our sandy shores. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Record: 88/1962.
Saturday: Hazy with areas of patchy to dense fog. A warm start with morning lows in the 60s. Partly cloudy with near record highs with afternoon temperatures in the 80s with upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and cool overnight with areas of patchy to dense fog.
Pollen count: 9.4 - Juniper, Oak, Grass...
Looking ahead: Near record to possible record breaking afternoon highs expected this weekend
7am 64
8am 66
9am 71
10am 75
11am 78
12pm 83
3pm 87
5pm 84
8pm 71
10pm 69
11pm 68
Sunrise: 6:58 am
Sunset: 6:22 pm