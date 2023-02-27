Record highs continue, limited rain chances

A warm week ahead with limited rain chances. Much better odds in setting some records for afternoon highs. Partly cloudy skies with a warm breeze this afternoon. Becoming cloudy late as a cold front approaches the area. A lucky few will see a light shower or two.

Today: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog with cloudy skies early and wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Partly cloudy, breezy. Highs in the 80s inland and along our sandy shores. Wind: SW 10-20 mph, stronger gusts. Record High: 86/1962.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible, 10 percent. Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Becoming cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind: West 10 -15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Cloudy skies overnight.

Pollen count: 10.6 - Juniper, Oak, Grass...

Looking ahead: Near record to possible record breaking afternoon highs expected this weekend with limited rain chances.

7am 58

8am 61

9am 67

10am 70

11am 76

12pm 80

3pm 86

5pm 83

8pm 76

10pm 74

11pm 73

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 6:24 pm