Record highs continue, limited rain chances

A warm week ahead with limited rain chances. Much better odds in setting some records for afternoon highs. Partly cloudy skies with a warm breeze this afternoon. Becoming cloudy late as a cold front approaches the area. A lucky few will see a light shower or two.
Today: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog with cloudy skies early and wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Partly cloudy, breezy. Highs in the 80s inland and along our sandy shores. Wind: SW 10-20 mph, stronger gusts. Record High: 86/1962.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible, 10 percent. Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Becoming cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind: West 10 -15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Cloudy skies overnight.
Pollen count: 10.6 - Juniper, Oak, Grass...
Looking ahead: Near record to possible record breaking afternoon highs expected this weekend with limited rain chances.
7am 58
8am 61
9am 67
10am 70
11am 76
12pm 80
3pm 86
5pm 83
8pm 76
10pm 74
11pm 73
Sunrise: 6:55 am
Sunset: 6:24 pm