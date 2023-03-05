Evening temperatures remain in the 60s

Temperatures remain in the 60s into the evening

Sunday evening temperatures drop into the low 60s by midnight, with mostly clear skies and light wind.

Monday morning begins with temperatures in the low 60s, but quickly climb into the 70s before lunchtime. Monday temperatures will peak into the mid 80s, with light wind and partly sunny skies. Light rain is possible in the late morning, early afternoon. However, rain chances are very low.

Monday evening temperatures drop back into the low 60s, with a light wind from the south and partly cloudy skies.

Dense fog is possible from Sunday evening into early Monday morning near the I-10/I-75 corridor.