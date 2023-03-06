A warm start to the week, cooler days ahead

Patchy to areas of dense fog early then partly cloudy and warm. There is a very slim chance of an isolated shower near and along I-95 after 2 p.m. Above normal temperatures will start the week with some Open Window Weather days ahead.

Monday: Patchy to areas of dense fog then partly cloudy and warm. Morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. A slight chance of showers as the sea breeze pushes inland, after 2 p.m. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Rain chances, 10-20 percent.

Tuesday: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Patchy to areas of dense fog with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, low 80s along our sandy shores. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Patchy fog forms late.

Pollen count: 10.0 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry...

Looking ahead: Near record highs Tuesday then cooler temperatures through the end of the week. Rain chances develop late Friday night, early Saturday morning. Oh yeah, THIS WEEKEND, AN HOUR of precious time is STOLEN in our slumber Sunday morning.

7am 59

8am 63

9am 71

10am 75

11am 77

12pm 79

3pm 84

5pm 80

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 6:29 pm