A warm start to the week, cooler days ahead

Patchy to areas of dense fog early then partly cloudy and warm. There is a very slim chance of an isolated shower near and along I-95 after 2 p.m. Above normal temperatures will start the week with some Open Window Weather days ahead.
Monday: Patchy to areas of dense fog then partly cloudy and warm. Morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. A slight chance of showers as the sea breeze pushes inland, after 2 p.m. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Rain chances, 10-20 percent.
Tuesday: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Patchy to areas of dense fog with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, low 80s along our sandy shores. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Patchy fog forms late.
Pollen count: 10.0 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry...
Looking ahead: Near record highs Tuesday then cooler temperatures through the end of the week. Rain chances develop late Friday night, early Saturday morning. Oh yeah, THIS WEEKEND, AN HOUR of precious time is STOLEN in our slumber Sunday morning.
7am 59
8am 63
9am 71
10am 75
11am 77
12pm 79
3pm 84
5pm 80
8pm 72
10pm 70
11pm 69
Sunrise: 6:47 am
Sunset: 6:29 pm