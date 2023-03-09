A chilly start then a mild afternoon, showers with storms Friday

A chilly start to the day with near seasonal afternoon highs. Morning lows will be less than seasonal for some, making for a chilly start. Partly cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures this afternoon. Not as windy as yesterday, but a steady breeze will blow along our beaches.

Thursday: Open Window Weather continues! A cool start with 40s, 50s and 60s for SE GA and NE FL. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 70s inland, upper 60s along our sandy shores. Wind ENE 10-15 mph. Becoming cloudy overnight with showers possible.

Friday: Cloudy skies with showers possible for SE GA early then spreading south through the day. Warmer wake up temperatures with 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s for SE GA, 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Rain chances will develop after sunrise for SE GA and then spread across NE FL after the noon hour through late Friday night, 60 percent. Wind SW 15 - 20 mph with stronger gusts.

Pollen count: 9.9 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry...

Looking ahead: Scattered showers develop late Friday and continue through late evening. Sunny, windy and cool Saturday. Sunny, warmer with lighter wind Sunday. Showers return Monday followed by less than seasonal temperatures next week.

7am 42

8am 45

9am 58

10am 65

11am 68

12pm 71

3pm 75

5pm 72

8pm 69

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 6:44 am

Sunset: 6:31 pm