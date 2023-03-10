Cloudy and warm early, Showers and storms through late tonight

Cloudy skies and warmer temperatures will start your finally Friday. Scattered showers with storms will spread across the area mainly after the lunch hour, becoming widespread between 2 pm and 7 pm. These will linger through 9 pm - 11 pm. Clearing skies overnight. Sunny, cool and breezy Saturday.

Friday: Cloudy and warm early then scattered showers, storms developing after noon. Warmer wake up temperatures with 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s for SE GA, 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Rain chances will develop after noon then spread across the area through late Friday night, 80 percent. Wind SW 10-15 mph with stronger gusts during storms.

Saturday: Sunny, cool and breezy. A cool start to the morning with 40s to low 50s for SE GA, upper 40s to 50s for NE FL. Cool, sunny and breezy with upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Clear and cool overnight with patchy fog forming late.

Pollen count: 9.0 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry...

Looking ahead: Sunny, cool and breezy Saturday. Partly cloudy and warmer Sunday. Showers with storms move through SE GA after sunset Sunday and continue across NE FL Monday. Less than seasonal temperatures expected early next week.

7am 61

8am 64

9am 69

10am 73

11am 76

12pm 79

3pm 81

5pm 78

8pm 65

10pm 62

11pm 60

Sunrise: 6:43 am

Sunset: 6:32 pm