Cloudy and warm early, Showers and storms through late tonight

Cloudy skies and warmer temperatures will start your finally Friday. Scattered showers with storms will spread across the area mainly after the lunch hour, becoming widespread between 2 pm and 7 pm. These will linger through 9 pm - 11 pm. Clearing skies overnight. Sunny, cool and breezy Saturday.
Friday: Cloudy and warm early then scattered showers, storms developing after noon. Warmer wake up temperatures with 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s for SE GA, 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Rain chances will develop after noon then spread across the area through late Friday night, 80 percent. Wind SW 10-15 mph with stronger gusts during storms.
Saturday: Sunny, cool and breezy. A cool start to the morning with 40s to low 50s for SE GA, upper 40s to 50s for NE FL. Cool, sunny and breezy with upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Clear and cool overnight with patchy fog forming late.
Pollen count: 9.0 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry...
Looking ahead: Sunny, cool and breezy Saturday. Partly cloudy and warmer Sunday. Showers with storms move through SE GA after sunset Sunday and continue across NE FL Monday. Less than seasonal temperatures expected early next week.
7am 61
8am 64
9am 69
10am 73
11am 76
12pm 79
3pm 81
5pm 78
8pm 65
10pm 62
11pm 60
Sunrise: 6:43 am
Sunset: 6:32 pm