Perfect weather Saturday, followed by potential thunderstorms Sunday

Saturday evening temperatures drop to the mid 50s by midnight with light winds and partly cloudy skies.

Overnight your clocks will spring forward by one hour, for Daylight Saving Time, meaning you will lose an hour of sleep.

Sunday morning begins in the low 50s, with a few clouds and light winds.

Sunday afternoon, temperatures warm up to the low 80s, with thunderstorms beginning in the early afternoon. Strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Storms will continue through Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Small craft advisory remains in effect through Monday.