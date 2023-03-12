Severe Thunderstorms loom for Sunday evening

A tornado watch remains in effect until 8PM, for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida along I-10 and I-95.

The storm could bring: damaging winds gusts, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes

As the storm moves from the southwest to the northeast, it is cutting across Florida and Georgia diagonally. Therefore, southeast counties in Georgia will feel the effects of the storm, followed by northeast counties in Florida.

Sunday evening temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by midnight, with winds near 10 MPH and cloudy skies.

Monday morning the rain continues with temperatures beginning in the low 60s with cloudy skies and light winds. Rain is expected to end by noon.