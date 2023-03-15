Windchill this morning, Freezing temperatures early Thursday

Cloudy skies and a chilly breeze will start the day. A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland SE GA through 9 a.m. Patchy frost possible, although limited due to a drier air mass and a light, but steady breeze. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with temperatures remaining below normal today and overnight. After a cold start to Thursday, seasonal temperatures return under sunny skies.

Wednesday: A cool afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy with patchy frost and temperatures in the 30s to low 40s inland, 40s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy with less than seasonal afternoon highs in the 60s inland, upper 50s along the area beaches. Clear skies overnight with a Freeze Warning for SE GA and patchy frost possible. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: A clear and cold start. Freeze Warning across SE GA. Morning lows in the 30s inland 40s along the beaches for SE GA, 30s to 40s across NE FL. Near seasonal temperatures return with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, 70s inland with upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog developing.

Pollen count: 9.4 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected Late Friday night through Saturday. Partly cloudy with a few showers possible Sunday. Less than seasonal temperatures Sunday and Monday with storms returning Tuesday.

7am 42

8am 41

9am 44

10am 50

11am 56

12pm 58

3pm 60

5pm 62

8pm 46

10pm 44

11pm 43

Sunrise: 7:37 am

Sunset: 7:35 pm