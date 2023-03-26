Near record-breaking heat continues into work week

It was a hot day for Southeast Georgia the region reached the mid 80s and Northeast Florida reached the upper 80s. Temperature will feel slightly hotter. Please stay hydrated if you are outdoors for the next three days.

As the work week begins more warm weather remains as the chance for rain increases.

Sunday evening there is a slight chance for thunderstorms in Central and South Georgia until 9 pm EST.

The storms could potentially bring damaging winds and hail, with a lower chance for heavy rain or a tornado. As the storms move from Mississippi and Alabama, approaching Georgia some of the storms are downgrading to light rain. However, I will continue monitoring the storms through the evening. These storms would impact Southeast Georgia.

Sunday evening temperatures will drop into the mid to low 60s, with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Monday morning temperatures begin in the 60s, with mostly sunny skies for the day and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s but the early afternoon.

Rain is possible on Monday for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. Chances for rain increase for both areas on Tuesday.

Be aware of fog during late Sunday going into early Monday morning.

Moderate Rip Current Risk remains in effect.