Warm Palm Sunday, rain chances for the workweek

It’s a cloudy and warm start to Palm Sunday, and more warmth is on the way. It won’t be as warm as Saturday, with a blend of sun and clouds expected. Temps for Sunday will push into the low 80s.

It will be a quiet overnight with clouds building into the region. We’ll see dry conditions and morning lows in the upper 50s.

Rain chances quickly return to start the workweek. A weak disturbance will float through the area, with a few showers possible. Temps will be in the mid 80s.

Dry weather is expected for Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies. Temps will climb into the upper 80s.

Rain chances return midweek as more moisture works back into the region. It will be warm as well, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s both Wednesday and Thursday.

The low rain chances continue into Friday, with isolated showers possible. Temps will be in the mid 80s.

Rain chances are expected to march on into Easter weekend.