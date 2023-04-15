Toasty afternoon, storm chances ahead

It’s warming up across the area, and it will be warm in the afternoon hours. Partly cloudy skies will develop, with a stray shower possible in far southern areas. Highs for Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Some scattered showers and an isolated storm will be possible tonight as a disturbance rolls through the area. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s.

Better rain and storm chances arrive Sunday ahead of a cold front. Scattered activity is possible in the PM hours, with some storms possibly becoming strong. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

Quieter weather quickly returns to start next week. Expect mostly sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday, with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The dry conditions will continue into the middle of next week. A few more clouds are expected, with warmer temps. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will likely return to close out next week.