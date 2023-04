Sunday evening temperatures drop to the mid 60s by midnight with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Monday morning temperatures begin in the upper 50s with cloudy skies and light winds.

Monday afternoon temperatures peak into the mid to upper 70s with cloudy skies and winds near teens.

Rain is expected for Monday afternoon into the evening.

There is an elevated fire danger for Southeast Georgia and Suwannee Valley.

There is a high rip current risk going into the work week.