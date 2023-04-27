Scattered showers with Thunderstorms again today

Thursday thunderstorms! A quite morning under partly cloudy skies followed by scattered afternoon, evening thunderstorms. Strong to isolated severe storms will be possible from the afternoon drive through late tonight. Repeat performance expected Friday too.
Thursday: Scattered showers with thunderstorms, 60-70 percent. Patchy to dense fog with lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Rain with storms overnight, early Friday. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
Friday: Scattered showers with thunderstorms, 60-70 percent. Morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Rain possible overnight. Wind SW 15 - 20 mph.
Pollen count: 5.8 - Grasses, Oak, Bayberry
Looking ahead: Widespread rain and thunderstorm chances continue Friday followed by an unsettled weekend.
7am 64
8am 67
9am 71
10am 76
11am 79
12pm 81
3pm 84
5pm 81
8pm 78
10pm 74
11pm 73
Sunrise: 6:47am
Sunset: 8:02 pm