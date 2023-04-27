Scattered showers with Thunderstorms again today

Thursday thunderstorms! A quite morning under partly cloudy skies followed by scattered afternoon, evening thunderstorms. Strong to isolated severe storms will be possible from the afternoon drive through late tonight. Repeat performance expected Friday too.

Thursday: Scattered showers with thunderstorms, 60-70 percent. Patchy to dense fog with lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Rain with storms overnight, early Friday. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers with thunderstorms, 60-70 percent. Morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Rain possible overnight. Wind SW 15 - 20 mph.

Pollen count: 5.8 - Grasses, Oak, Bayberry

Looking ahead: Widespread rain and thunderstorm chances continue Friday followed by an unsettled weekend.

7am 64

8am 67

9am 71

10am 76

11am 79

12pm 81

3pm 84

5pm 81

8pm 78

10pm 74

11pm 73

Sunrise: 6:47am

Sunset: 8:02 pm