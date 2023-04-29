85º

WEATHER ALERT

Tornado Watch in effect for multiple Florida counties

Watch in effect until 10 PM

Jenese Harris, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tornado Watch in effect until 10 PM:

ALACHUA BRADFORD BREVARD CITRUS CLAY DESOTO DIXIE FLAGLER GILCHRIST HARDEE HERNANDO HIGHLANDS HILLSBOROUGH INDIAN RIVER LAKE LEVY MANATEE MARION MARTIN OKEECHOBEE ORANGE OSCEOLA PASCO PINELLAS POLK PUTNAM SARASOTA SEMINOLE ST. JOHNS ST. LUCIE SUMTER UNION VOLUSIA

Please note: Severe Thunderstorms remain possible for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

Heavy rain, strong winds, hail and the possibility for a tornado remain until the late evening in Northeast Florida.

Counties beyond Northeast Florida are included for weekend commuters.

Severe storms possible into Saturday evening (WJXT TV 4)

