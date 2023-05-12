Finally Friday and Mother’s Day weekend

A few isolated showers, lurking offshore, may brush the beaches, I-95 this morning. Partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy this afternoon with scattered showers with thunderstorms expected across our inland areas. Locally heavy rainfall and hail will be possible in stronger and slow-moving storms. Temperatures will remain near to slightly above average near I-95 thanks to the sea breeze while inland areas continue with summer-like temperatures.

Friday: Breezy and warm with scattered showers, storms. A slight chance of showers early along our beaches, I-95. The sea breeze will move inland with scattered showers, storms west of Highway 301, 20-60 percent. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind: ESE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies early with wake-up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will be near seasonal with highs in the upper 80s inland, low 80s along the beaches. Late day showers possible, 20-40 percent. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with patchy fog forming inland. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Pollen count: 3.4 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Mother’s Day will be warmer with a few showers, storms possible, mainly across our inland areas. Earlier is better for outside plans. If your celebration of Mom is during the afternoon, have some shade, something cool to drink and hugs for MOM!

7am 68

8am 71

9am 77

10am 80

11am 82

12pm 84

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 77

10pm 75

11pm 74

Sunrise: 6:35 am

Sunset: 8:12 pm