Here’s your Monday Forecast

Hey everybody, it’s Katie! I’m so excited to have my first full day on the Morning Show! I’m training this week, and it is great to be here and deliver your Forecast!
Partly cloudy skies with a low but possible chance for some spotty showers and storms, mainly inland.
Expect to see increasing chances for showers and storms through mid week. Also, if you’re headed to the beach there is a Moderate Risk for rip currents.
Today: Partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the mid 80s to low 80s for SE GA, 80s for NE FL. Wind: ESE 15-20 mph. Partly cloudy with lighter wind overnight.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with some showers and storms likely. Afternoon highs in the upper-80′s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy overnight, light wind.
Looking ahead: Showers and storms possible with seasonal temperatures through Friday. Mother Nature’s going to water your plants.
7am 67
8am 70
9am 78
10am 81
11am 83
12pm 84
3pm 86
5pm 86
8pm 76
10pm 74
11pm 73