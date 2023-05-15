Here’s your Monday Forecast

Hey everybody, it’s Katie! I’m so excited to have my first full day on the Morning Show! I’m training this week, and it is great to be here and deliver your Forecast!

Partly cloudy skies with a low but possible chance for some spotty showers and storms, mainly inland.

Expect to see increasing chances for showers and storms through mid week. Also, if you’re headed to the beach there is a Moderate Risk for rip currents.

Today: Partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the mid 80s to low 80s for SE GA, 80s for NE FL. Wind: ESE 15-20 mph. Partly cloudy with lighter wind overnight.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with some showers and storms likely. Afternoon highs in the upper-80′s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy overnight, light wind.

Looking ahead: Showers and storms possible with seasonal temperatures through Friday. Mother Nature’s going to water your plants.

7am 67

8am 70

9am 78

10am 81

11am 83

12pm 84

3pm 86

5pm 86

8pm 76

10pm 74

11pm 73