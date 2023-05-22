Flood threat increasing across the area

File photo of rain falling. Rain is likely the next several days, which could lead to flooding concerns across the area. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A very active weather pattern is setting up this week across the area, and flooding could become a concern.

Rounds of rain and storms over the next several days may not only end the persistent dry conditions but also create flooding that hasn’t been seen in months.

The setup

The reason for the threat of flooding is a weather pattern that will stall over the area.

On Monday, a cold front was draped across North Florida and the Panhandle.

The front will barely move over the next couple of days, allowing upper-level disturbance to ride along it.

These disturbances will help enhance the daily rain and storm chances, and make them last longer than is typical for late May.

Later this week, the front will clear the region, but will only exit into the Atlantic. There, an area of low pressure is expected to form, resulting in more rain and storm chances.

The flooding threats

Minor flooding will be possible nearly every day this week, primarily based on where lines of showers and storms develop.

The highest chance for flooding may be Monday and Tuesday.

Flooding Threat for Monday

The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted much of the area with a “Slight Risk” for flooding for both days. This means there is a higher chance than average for flooding to develop.

Flooding Threat for Tuesday.

Additional flooding concerns are possible late week, but the exact days and rainfall amounts remain uncertain. This will be based on where the area of low pressure eventually develops.

Preparing for flooding

While widespread flooding is not anticipated, there are some things you can do to prevent flooding in your area.

Euro computer model rainfall forecast through Friday PM.

Be sure storm drains are clear of debris, and try to cut overgrown vegetation along curbs and driveways.

Inspect and clean gutters and downspouts. This will help to reduce flooding right at your home.

And be sure your property is free from debris, like trimmed tree limbs, that could be picked up and clog a storm drain.

The days of active weather have definitely returned to the region. Flooding could become a concern, and The Weather Authority will be monitoring conditions every step of the way.