Sunday's rip current risk remains high, avoid getting into the ocean this weekend

Though wave heights are measuring slightly lower today than Saturday, a high rip current risk remains in effect.

Sunday evening temperatures will drop to the low to mid 60s, with a wind ranging from 1-5 miles per hour with mostly clear skies.

Monday morning begins in the low 60s with calm winds from the southwest and mostly clear skies.

Monday evening temperatures peak in the mid 80s with winds in the 5-10 mile per hour range with partly cloudy skies.