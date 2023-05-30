The Central Gulf will be the Spot to Watch at the Opening of Hurricane Season

The central Gulf of Mexico will be the spot to watch as the 2023 Hurricane season unfolds. With just 2 days to go, the National Hurricane Center is already monitoring an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Currently, conditions are less than favorable for additional development over the next several days as the system meanders over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The low pressure area is then forecast to move across the Florida Peninsula this weekend and exit into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean early next week.

Regardless of development, the system could bring rain and gusty winds over portions of the Florida Peninsula later this week. Models have been struggling with storm formation. The GFS moves the low rather quickly across Florida Friday and into Saturday, which keeps our overall rain chances lower Friday through Sunday, with the low forming well east of FL. Meanwhile, the EURO continues its wetter pattern, similar to last week, with the low very slowly moving across FL through Sunday and offshore by Monday.

The questions and the increasing levels of moisture will certainly keep rain chances through the end of the week and this weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.