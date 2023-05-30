Your Tuesday Outlook!

Partly sunny with scattered showers into this afternoon.

Chances are around 30% locally.

Thunderstorm chances move back in for Thursday and into the weekend. Right now, they appear to be non-severe.

Today: Warmer under partly sunny skies, with a 30% chance of showers.

Afternoon highs in the upper-80′s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with showers later into the afternoon and evening. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Pollen count: 3.6 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Heat continues with scattered showers, storms becoming widespread midweek.