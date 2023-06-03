High Rip Current Risk remains through Monday

Temperatures peak into the low 80s Saturday afternoon as rain chances increase for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. Thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and should end by the early evening.

A High Rip Current Risk remains in effect for Northeast Florida and a Moderate Rip Current Risk remains in effect north of Fernandina Beach.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for coastal counties and portions of the Saint Johns River through Monday. Flooding will be particularly higher during high tide.

In the Tropics: Tropical Storm Arlene is now Tropical Depression Arlene with sustained winds around 35 miles per hour traveling along northern Cuba.

Weekend Forecast:

By midnight, temperatures will drop to the low 70s, with winds at 5-7 miles per hour, coming from the northeast with mostly cloudy skies with a low chance for thunderstorms during the early morning hours.

Sunday morning, temperatures begin in the upper 60s to low 70s, with winds at 7 miles per hour, coming from the north to northeast, with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for thunderstorms from the early morning into the afternoon.

Sunday afternoon, temperatures peak in the upper 70s, winds increase into the teens for Northeast FL and for Southeast GA gusts can be felt at times near 20-30 miles per hour with cloudy skies. Thunderstorm chances remain through the afternoon until after sunset.

High Rip Current Risk remains through the weekend (WJXT TV 4)