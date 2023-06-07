Have a look at your Wild Wednesday Forecast!

Skies will become partly cloudy tday with an increasing chance of showers and storms as temperatures settle into a summer pattern. The unsettled pattern continues through the end of the week. We have a 60% chance for showers and storms today, and they will be on and off for many areas at different times.

Tonight: Showers and storms possible but clearing up a bit after the high heat of the day moves out. Light patchy fog inland with evening temperatures in the low 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy skies, hot with scattered showers, storms, 40-60 percent. Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along the beaches.. Wind W 9-11 mph. Partly cloudy later in the evening, as showers and storms fade after sunset with patchy fog inland.

Looking ahead: Increasing rain chances through the end of the week.