Severe storms serve warning to check home, make some easy changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA said the recent severe storms that toppled trees and powerlines in our area are a reminder that homeowners and business owners should prepare their property by cutting hanging tree limbs and cleaning storm drains before the peak of storm season.

National Weather Service storm reports from the last 24-48 hours show severe weather stretched across several states with multiple possible tornadoes in Texas and strong winds reported in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

“The first storms of the season are a reminder that storm season is upon us,” said Greg Corcoran, a manager for JEA’s Project Outreach Program.

Corcoran has heard feedback from residents over the years on what they need to know before, during or after any storm.

“Residents and businesses in Jacksonville need to get ready for storm season whether that be a small storm or a larger storm, such as a depression or a hurricane,” he said.

It’s a good time to survey your home and make some easy changes.

Walking around a house with us, Corcoran said the first thing to do is look for things that can blow around and put them away.

“Have proper tree trimming around the power line that comes from your power pole to your home,” he said. “Even if it’s a smaller storm, there is a possibility of outages, and a lot of times outages are caused by trees falling on powerlines.”

Also, check your storm drains and gutters on a regular basis to make sure they are not clogged.

You can verify your information on JEA.com or call 904-665-6000.

For any blocked storm drains you can’t handle alone, call 904-630-CITY.