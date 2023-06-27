95º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Summer Temperatures Sizzle this Week

Be safe in the heat

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, Heat Advisory, Summer heat
. (.)

Heat Advisory continues through 6 p.m.  Sizzling summer temperatures through the end of the week.  The heat and humidity combination will be potentially dangerous again tomorrow with Excessive Heat Warnings possible this weekend.

Tonight:  Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and storms possible near and along I-10 through around 9 p.m., 30 percent.  Temperatures will hover around the low to mid 80s tonight.

Wednesday:  Hot with scattered showers with thunderstorms, 20-30 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.    Highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees.  Wind N/SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead.  A hot week ahead with near record highs and possible heat advisories daily.

Heat Advisory: Heat index of at least 105 degrees but less than 115 degrees for less than 3 hours per day, or nighttime lows above 80 degrees for 2 consecutive days.

Excessive Heat Warning: Heat index of at least 105 degrees for more than 3 hours per day for 2 consecutive days or heat index more than 115 degrees for any period of time.

Sunrise:  6:27 am

Sunset:  8:32 pm

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

email

facebook

twitter