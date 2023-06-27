Summer Temperatures Sizzle this Week

Heat Advisory continues through 6 p.m. Sizzling summer temperatures through the end of the week. The heat and humidity combination will be potentially dangerous again tomorrow with Excessive Heat Warnings possible this weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and storms possible near and along I-10 through around 9 p.m., 30 percent. Temperatures will hover around the low to mid 80s tonight.

Wednesday: Hot with scattered showers with thunderstorms, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees. Wind N/SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. A hot week ahead with near record highs and possible heat advisories daily.

Heat Advisory : Heat index of at least 105 degrees but less than 115 degrees for less than 3 hours per day, or nighttime lows above 80 degrees for 2 consecutive days.

Excessive Heat Warning : Heat index of at least 105 degrees for more than 3 hours per day for 2 consecutive days or heat index more than 115 degrees for any period of time.

Sunrise: 6:27 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm