Cooler under cloudy skies today, rain returns tomorrow

Today was the first day since June 24 where we did not hit at least 93 degrees. The cloudy skies held our temperatures to less than seasonal levels today as rounds of rain, soaked our yards. Hot temperatures return with decreasing rain chances through the rest of the week.

Tonight: Areas of light showers will come to an end across SE GA. A few showers and storms will be possible across NE FL before sunrise tomorrow. Partly cloudy and mild tonight with patchy fog inland.

Tuesday: Scattered showers with storms, developing early, across NE FL. Rounds of showers and storms will continue through late afternoon, 40-50 percent for NE FL, 20 percent for SE GA. Morning lows in the 70s. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. Hot temperatures return Wednesday and continue through the rest of the week with decreasing rain chances through Friday

Sunrise: 6:33 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm