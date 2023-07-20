Triple digit heat on the way

Showers and isolated storms are winding down for the lucky few that received the rain. A warm night ahead with a Heat Advisory likely again Thursday. Our path through a hot work week could lead to triple digit temperatures by Friday.

Tonight: A pretty, but hazy sunset. Warm with patchy fog for inland areas. Temperatures in the 80s.

Thursday: Heat Advisory possible as another hot and hazy afternoon comes with near record highs. Rain chances will be limited across the area with a few showers, storms developing from Alachua to Flagler County. Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures around 103 to 107 degrees.

Looking ahead. Hot and dry through the end of the week, an increasing chance of showers, storms this weekend.

Sunrise: 6:37 am

Sunset: 8:29 pm