A warm night leads to near record highs Friday

A hot afternoon leads to a warm evening. Temperatures made it to 98 degrees, but that wasn’t a record. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s, 80s along our beaches will set the stage for the hottest day of the week while wrapping up the hottest week this summer. A Heat Advisory is likely Friday, possibly Saturday.

Tonight: A warm night as the sun settles with temperatures in the 80s, still feeling like the 90s.

Friday: A Heat Advisory is likely as temperatures climb to 100 degrees. Yes, that is hot, but not a record. The record for Friday is 102 degrees. Rain chances will be limited across through the day with increasing chances across SE GA late Friday Night, early Saturday morning. Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the mid 90s to 100. Feels like temperatures around 105 to 111 degrees.

Looking ahead. A steamy Saturday with storms expected this weekend as temperatures return to near normal next week.

Sunrise: 6:38 am

Sunset: 8:28 pm