A warm start as kids head back to school

Hot weekend ahead

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, Back To School
Now:  A warm night with a few showers through 9 p.m.  Patchy fog overnight with light to calm wind.

Tonight:  Temperatures will slowly fall through the night.  Most areas will still be in the 80s to midnight.

Thursday: Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory, through 8 pm.  Patchy fog early then partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm developing during the afternoon, 20-30 percent.  Morning lows in the upper 70s inland to low 80s.  Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.  Feels Like temperatures up to 113 degrees.  Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead:  Heat Advisories likely Friday and then a HOT weekend ahead.

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 8:14 pm

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

