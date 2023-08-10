A warm start as kids head back to school

Now: A warm night with a few showers through 9 p.m. Patchy fog overnight with light to calm wind.

Tonight: Temperatures will slowly fall through the night. Most areas will still be in the 80s to midnight.

Thursday: Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory, through 8 pm. Patchy fog early then partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm developing during the afternoon, 20-30 percent. Morning lows in the upper 70s inland to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels Like temperatures up to 113 degrees. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Heat Advisories likely Friday and then a HOT weekend ahead.

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 8:14 pm