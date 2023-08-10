Roasting Like a Kenny Rogers Chicken

Now: Scattered showers with storms near and along I-75 to Highway 301 will weaken as they approach I-95 this evening. Isolated showers and storms will be possible near and along the River to the beaches through 10 pm. Heat Advisories and Warnings continue through 8 pm.

Tonight: A very warm night as temperatures slowly fall to the low to mid 80s around midnight, upper 70s to low 80s Friday morning.

Friday: Excessive Heat Watch will become a Warning along with a Heat Advisory, through 8 pm. Patchy fog early then partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm developing during the afternoon, 20-30 percent. Morning lows in the upper 70s inland to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels Like temperatures up to 112 degrees. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Heat Advisories likely Friday and then a HOT weekend ahead.

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 8:14 pm