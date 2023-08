A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning for our coastal zones is in effect until 8pm.

Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and storms developing during the afternoon, 20-30 percent. Morning lows in the upper 70s inland to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Severe storms are possible in SE Georgia.

Feels Like temperatures up to 112 degrees.

Looking ahead: Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing showers, storms.