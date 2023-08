It’s a warm start, as temperatures will be in the low 80s as students head off to school.

Pack extra water for the walk to and from the classroom, and a poncho- as we do have some non severe afternoon storms in the forecast.

By noon, temperatures will be near 90 degrees and that does not include the heat index.

This afternoon, rain returns as temperatures peak into the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures will be between 105 and 115 degrees.

Enjoy a great first day back to school!