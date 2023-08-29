Tracking Idalia and its impacts to our area

Hurricane Idalia continues to intensify in the Gulf, with a landfall likely in the Big Bend area early Wednesday.

For this evening, scattered showers and storms will be possible, with a rain band possible late this evening. Temps this evening will be in the 70s.

As Idalia moves closer, rain and wind will increase in the overnight hours. The worst weather will be in areas west of I-75, with lows in the upper 70s.

Idalia will make its biggest impact during the day Wednesday. Tropical storm and hurricane force winds will be likely, with bands of heavy rain. A few tornadoes will also be possible in areas south of the center. Highs for Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.

Better weather quickly returns Wednesday night into Thursday.

Stay with News4JAX and news4jax.com for continuing coverage of Idalia.