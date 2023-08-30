Idalia exits, better weather for Thursday

Idalia continues to produce significant winds across parts of the area, but the system will quickly move out this evening. A few light rain bands will still be possible, with temps in the upper 70s.

The winds will slowly die down later tonight, with mostly cloudy skies. Expect morning temps in the low 70s.

As Idalia leaves, drier air moves in for Thursday. Just a few showers are expected in southern areas, with highs pushing into the mid 90s.

Even lower rain chances are expected for Friday, with the best chance southwest of Jacksonville. Temps to close out the week will be in the upper 80s.

The weekend looks fairly pleasant, with dry conditions and cooler temps. Highs for Saturday and Sunday in the mid to upper 80s.

Labor Day will feature dry conditions and temps in the upper 80s.