Idalia is stronger and closer to Florida’s Big Bend

Tonight: Cloudy with tropical rain bands, some locally heavy. The wind will start picking up late tonight with gusts around 15 to 20 mph, especially along I-75. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible across northeast Florida.

Wednesday: Tropical Impacts! Tropical Storm and Hurricane force wind gusts will be possible near and along I-75 as early as sunrise. These conditions will move to Highway 301/US1 around 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The worst conditions will be between noon and 5 p.m. Locally heavy bands of rain, strong wind gusts and possible tornadoes will be the main hazards. Rain and wind will slowly end after 8 p.m. Keep a watchful eye on this changing and strengthening storm.

Here is what to expect based on the current storm track:

Sunrise through 9 a.m., making landfall along the Big Bend, near Taylor County.

9 a.m. through 11 a.m., Rain and storms, some locally heavy from Highway 301/US1 to the Big Bend and SE GA west of US 1. Tornadoes possible.

Noon through 5 p.m., Locally heavy rainfall, very windy, possible tornadoes from Highway 301/US1 east to I-95 and the beaches.

6 p.m. through 10 p.m., Improving conditions, less wind and rain. I expect to see the current warnings expire as Idalia weakens and moves into the Carolinas.

Looking ahead: Drier days will follow Idalia. Near seasonal temperatures with isolated showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

Sunrise: 7:02 am

Sunset: 7:53 pm