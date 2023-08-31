81º
Honey, grab my flip flop socks, Florida Fall coming

Cooler, drier weekend

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

A quiet night with a beautiful Super Blue Moon.  Florida fall is coming!  That’s right, highs in the 80s.  Honey, grab my flip-flop socks...

Now:  A light breeze at around 5 - 15 mph.  A few light showers near and along I-10 and SE GA.

Tonight:  Showers are possible through midnight.  Wind 5-10 mph with patchy to areas of dense fog.

Thursday:  Wake up temperatures in the 70s to start the day with upper 80s to low 90s during the afternoon.  Rain chances around 20 percent for SE GA 40-60 percent for NE FL, mainly south of I-10.

Looking ahead:  Florida Fall with highs in the 80s this weekend.

Sunrise:  7:03 am

Sunset:  7:52 pm

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

