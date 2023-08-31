Honey, grab my flip flop socks, Florida Fall coming

A quiet night with a beautiful Super Blue Moon. Florida fall is coming! That’s right, highs in the 80s. Honey, grab my flip-flop socks...

Now: A light breeze at around 5 - 15 mph. A few light showers near and along I-10 and SE GA.

Tonight: Showers are possible through midnight. Wind 5-10 mph with patchy to areas of dense fog.

Thursday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s to start the day with upper 80s to low 90s during the afternoon. Rain chances around 20 percent for SE GA 40-60 percent for NE FL, mainly south of I-10.

Looking ahead: Florida Fall with highs in the 80s this weekend.

Sunrise: 7:03 am

Sunset: 7:52 pm