Strong storms possible tonight, increasing onshore wind and waves...

A few strong storms will be possible along the sea breeze from I-95 to Highway 301 through this evening. A few could reach the I-295 and areas of Duval county. Rough surf with increasing waves and Rip Current Risks through Saturday at all beaches

Now: Currently quiet on Exact Track 4D. Warm and muggy.

Evening: Scattered showers with isolated storms, some strong, possible through around 8 to 10 p.m. Late tonight, patchy fog as showers end.

Thursday: Patchy to dense fog early then partly cloudy skies. Becoming cloudy as scattered showers with thunderstorms develop along the northeasterly breeze, mainly after 2 p.m., north and south of the FL/GA line near I-95 then moving inland through the evening, 30-50 percent. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Hurricane Lee waves build through the day. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday.

Looking ahead: The onshore flow returns. Stronger wind Friday. Rain chances continue through the week with a reduction in coverage this weekend

Sunrise: 7:10 am

Sunset: 7:35 pm