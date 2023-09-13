90º
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Strong storms possible tonight, increasing onshore wind and waves...

High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

A few strong storms will be possible along the sea breeze from I-95 to Highway 301 through this evening.  A few could reach the I-295 and areas of Duval county.  Rough surf with increasing waves and Rip Current Risks through Saturday at all beaches

Now: Currently quiet on Exact Track 4D.  Warm and muggy.

Evening:  Scattered showers with isolated storms, some strong, possible through around 8 to 10 p.m.  Late tonight, patchy fog as showers end.

Thursday:  Patchy to dense fog early then partly cloudy skies.  Becoming cloudy as scattered showers with thunderstorms develop along the northeasterly breeze, mainly after 2 p.m., north and south of the FL/GA line near I-95 then moving inland through the evening, 30-50 percent.  Morning lows in the 70s.  Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  Wind NE 10-15 mph.  Hurricane Lee waves build through the day.  High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday.

Looking ahead:  The onshore flow returns.  Stronger wind Friday.  Rain chances continue through the week with a reduction in coverage this weekend

Sunrise:  7:10 am

Sunset:  7:35 pm

