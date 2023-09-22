Are you ready for the weekend? You will be after reading this...

It’s BEE YOU TEE FULL! I’m free FALLIN’, thank you Tom Petty. If you liked today, hold on, there’s more! Sunny skies with cool mornings then a warmer than average Sunday.

Now: Mostly sunny skies and breezy.

Tonight: Clear and cool with less wind.

Saturday: A little warmer than previously advertised during the afternoon, but it will still feel like Fall at sunrise. Wake up temperatures in the 50s and 60s for SE GA, 60s to 70s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for SE GA while NE FL will climb to the mid to upper 80s. Low 80s expected along the beaches under sunny skies. Wind NW 10 - 15 mph early then 5 - 10 mph late in the day.

Hazards: High Risk of Rip Currents

Looking ahead: Warmer Sunday although with very little humidity, there will not be much of a heat index. Showers return next week.

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 7:23 pm