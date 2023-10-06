Pumpkin spice, flip flop socks and short sleeve hoodies

One more warm day before sweaters, smoldering fires and hot cocoa. OK, maybe not that cold, but a nice Fall change is on the way. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with showers and areas of light rain tonight, through Saturday afternoon. Best chances across SE GA and west of Highway 301/US1. Patchy to dense fog overnight, early Saturday.

Now: Warm, mostly cloudy to partly sunny.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers, light rain possible as the cold front moves south, 10-20 percent.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. A few showers are possible through early afternoon, 10-20 percent. Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind N/NW 10-15 mph. Clear and chilly overnight.

Hazards: Moderate risk of Rip Currents along our beaches through the weekend. Minor tidal flooding through Sunday.

Looking ahead: Cooler under partly cloudy skies Sunday. Cool temperatures start the week.

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 7:06 pm