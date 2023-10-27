Pirk on the grill to a pigskin weekend, it’s all good

Partly cloudy to mostly clear with a big, beautiful moon and yet, some are still seeing showers. Warm with the occasional shower along our coastal counties tonight and Saturday. Highs will be above seasonal averages this weekend. A shift in the workweek forecast helps keep trick or treaters dry.

Now: Partly to mostly clear with showers.

Tonight: Pt. cloudy to mostly clear and patchy fog.

Saturday: Breezy and warm. Partly cloudy skies with showers possible, 10 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind NE 10-15 with stronger gusts. Mostly clear with a light north breeze.

Hazards: Tidal flooding will be possible through the weekend. High Risk of Rip Currents through Sunday. Leaving early? Dense fog is possible each morning.

Looking ahead: Warm temperatures continue through Halloween. The potential rain shifts to Wednesday followed by a seasonal change.

Sunrise: 7:37 am

Sunset: 6:44 pm