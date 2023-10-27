82º
Pirk on the grill to a pigskin weekend, it’s all good

T-shirts and tailgating

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Partly cloudy to mostly clear with a big, beautiful moon and yet, some are still seeing showers.  Warm with the occasional shower along our coastal counties tonight and Saturday.  Highs will be above seasonal averages this weekend.  A shift in the workweek forecast helps keep trick or treaters dry.

Now:  Partly to mostly clear with showers.

Tonight: Pt. cloudy to mostly clear and patchy fog.

Saturday:  Breezy and warm.  Partly cloudy skies with showers possible, 10 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s.  Afternoon highs in the 80s.  Wind NE 10-15 with stronger gusts.  Mostly clear with a light north breeze.

Hazards:  Tidal flooding will be possible through the weekend.  High Risk of Rip Currents through Sunday.  Leaving early?  Dense fog is possible each morning.

Looking ahead:  Warm temperatures continue through Halloween.  The potential rain shifts to Wednesday followed by a seasonal change.

Sunrise:  7:37 am

Sunset:  6:44 pm

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

