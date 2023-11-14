67º
A Wet Forecast through Thursday

Katie Garner, The Morning Show Meteorologist Katie Garner, Jacksonville, FL

Today is W-E-T! Rain chances continuing throughout the day.

NE winds between 15-20 mph will continue and along the coast, wind gusts up to 35 MPH are possible therefore continuing the high rip current risk along with large swells.

Rest of the week: Rain turning widespread Wednesday through Thursday night with a thunderstorm possible heading into Thursday.

Breezy conditions will continue throughout the week with decreasing rain chances heading into the weekend with much cooler, drier air.

Tropics: High chances (70%) of tropical development are possible in the next week in the Caribbean Sea. Next name on the list is Vince.

