A messy humpday forecast, but a better Thanksgiving!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gusty wind and areas of rain continue into this morning.

A fairly decent humpday commute is taking place even with rain continuing to push through. 70-percent chance. Wake-up temperatures will be in the 60s. Afternoon highs are in the 60s to low 70s for SE GA, and 70s for NE FL.

Skies will begin clearing around sunset with chilly overnight temperatures.

Hazards: Isolated downpours, storms with gusty wind and lightning.

Looking ahead: Cooler Thanksgiving with cloudy skies and the chance of showers returning Friday.