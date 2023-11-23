A DRY and COLD Thanksgiving: So what are you talking about around youre table?

Okay, okay, so the forecast is obviously much colder today, but there’s a reason for that! A cold front that moved through yesterday (you remember, I talked about it all day!) brought much colder air in behind it. We’re starting in the 40s this morning!

If you’re headed outside, bundle up, we only make it into the mid-60s today.

While we stay dry today, we are wet overnight leading into Black Friday! If you’re dedicated, and plan on standing in line overnight, grab the umbrella, you’ll absolutely need it!

Also, since it’s a holiday, and the forecast is fabulous, let’s have some fun!

What’s the funniest conversation you’ve heard around YOUR Thanksgiving table?

I can’t wait to read your answers below!

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!